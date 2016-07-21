July 21 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom says has bought 229,204 of own shares on Budapest bourse at 446 forints per share on July 20

* Magyar Telekom now holds 1.611 million own shares compared to a free float of 424.91 million and 1.04 billion outstanding shares. Source text for Eikon: Budapest Stock Exchange Further company coverage: (Reporting by Budapest bureau)