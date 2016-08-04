Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Magyar Telekom
* Q2 net profit 11.37 billion forints ($40.70 million) versus 11 billion forint analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Q2 EBITDA 51.15 billion forints versus 50.5 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Affirms 25 forint per share dividend target on 2016 earnings
* Maintains 2016 public guidance Further company coverage: ($1 = 279.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)