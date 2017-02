BERLIN, Sept 8 BMW , the world's largest luxury carmaker, expects to remain profitable in the unforeseen event that automotive demand collapses as a result of a fresh crisis in financial markets.

"If exactly the same thing were to happen as in 2008, we certainly would not lose money in our automotive business," finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told reporters at the carmaker's headquarters in Munich.

"The company would march through it without a loss," he emphasized. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)