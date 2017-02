BERLIN Aug 21 Euro bonds are not the answer to the current euro zone debt crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, rebuffing renewed calls for the currency bloc to issue joint euro-denominated bonds.

"Euro bonds are exactly the wrong answer to the current crisis," Merkel told ZDF public broadcaster in an interview to be aired later on Sunday. "They lead us to a debt union and not to a stability union," she added. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)