BERLIN May 7 Europe can win back the confidence of investors but only if it sticks to its crisis-fighting strategy and implements reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"I am confident that we will win back lost trust in the euro zone as a whole on the financial markets," Schaeuble told a conference in Berlin. "But that assumes what we have agreed is implemented step by step and sustainably."

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)