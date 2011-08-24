MAGDEBURG, Germany Aug 24 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel once again rejected the introduction of common
eurozone bonds, saying they would not help at all in the current
crisis.
Merkel also said in a speech in the eastern city of
Magdeburg that eurobonds offer no incentive for budget
consolidation and reforms. She also renewed a demand for the
introduction of a German-style 'debt brake' on government
borrowing in other eurozone countries and called for sanctions
on countries that misuse structural funds.
She also said that some eurozone countries will have to
introduce further painful reforms and added that they cannot be
delayed. She also said that eurozone nations should not take any
unilateral steps.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)