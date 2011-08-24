MAGDEBURG, Germany Aug 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again rejected the introduction of common eurozone bonds, saying they would not help at all in the current crisis.

Merkel also said in a speech in the eastern city of Magdeburg that eurobonds offer no incentive for budget consolidation and reforms. She also renewed a demand for the introduction of a German-style 'debt brake' on government borrowing in other eurozone countries and called for sanctions on countries that misuse structural funds.

She also said that some eurozone countries will have to introduce further painful reforms and added that they cannot be delayed. She also said that eurozone nations should not take any unilateral steps.

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)