BERLIN Aug 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has cancelled a planned trip to Russia in early September
shortly before a crucial parliamentary vote on the euro zone
bailout fund, a government source said on Thursday.
The Financial Times Deutschland reported that Merkel had
made the decision due to a debate within her centre-right
coalition on the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
She is facing increasing opposition from her own party to
changes to the fund which members of the Bundestag lower house
are to vote on by Sept. 23.
