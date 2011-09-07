BERLIN, Sept 7 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday that the German government's freedom
to act on euro zone rescues had not been harmed by a ruling
announced earlier by the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.
Schaeuble said that the court left it free to the government
to agree to aid agreements in the euro zone with other countries
and inform parliament afterwards.
"The German government didn't expect any other decision,"
Schaeuble told journalists in Berlin. "The Constitutional Court
expressly leaves untouched the procedure that, when necessary,
approval (from parliament) can be obtained afterwards. I'm
convinced that the government's ability to act has not been
endangered. That's what important for the Finance Minister."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Noah Barkin)