BERLIN, Sept 8 Germany stands ready to help Greece but it is up to Athens to make sure it fulfils the conditions needed to be a member of the euro zone, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, adding if it did not achieve the necessary requirements, aid payments could not be paid out.

"In the end it is up to Greece as to whether it can fulfil the conditions that are necessary for a membership of the common currency," Schaeuble said on Deutschlandfunk radio.

He also urged Italy to work on consolidating its budget deficit. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)