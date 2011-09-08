CEE MARKETS-Romania's Leu currency extends rebound as protests persist
* Leu recovers, fundamentals offset political uncertainty * Romanian politics will remain shaky * Czech, Hungarian industrial output data below forecasts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 7 The leu extended its recovery on Tuesday after its sharp fall during mass protests last week, outperforming other Central European currencies as Romania's healthy growth outlook offset uncertainty surrounding public calls for the government to quit. The leu strengthened 0.3 percen