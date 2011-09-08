BERLIN, Sept 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday that the situation in Greece was
"serious" and the country would not receive new aid until it met
the fiscal conditions set out for it by its international
lenders.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the situation is serious in Greece,"
Schaeuble said in a speech in the Bundestag lower house of
parliament.
"At the moment the troika mission is suspended. There can be
no illusions here. As long as this mission cannot confirm that
Greece has fulfilled the conditions, then the next aid tranche
cannot be paid. There is no wiggle room here."
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown; writing by
Erik Kirschbaum and Noah Barkin)