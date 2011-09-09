BERLIN, Sept 9 Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Friday the German government feels bound to the lasting stability of the euro.

Merkel thanked Juergen Stark in her statement after he announced he would be leaving the European Central Bank's Executive Board and said he had worked hard and successfully over many years for the stability of the euro.

"He stands for a culture of stability that serves the interests of the citizens in the euro zone and to which the German government feels lastingly bound," Merkel said.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)