VIENNA, Sept 13 All countries have to calculate all possible scenarios that could solve Greece's debt woes but that does not make them the preferred scenario, Austrian Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said on Tuesday.

Mitterlehner's comments came a day after German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who also leads the junior coalition party the Free Democrats in her government, said that to stabilise the euro there could "no longer be any taboos", raising the idea of an orderly insolvency for Greece. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber)