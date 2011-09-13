HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 12:35 P.M. EST/1735 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
VIENNA, Sept 13 All countries have to calculate all possible scenarios that could solve Greece's debt woes but that does not make them the preferred scenario, Austrian Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said on Tuesday.
Mitterlehner's comments came a day after German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who also leads the junior coalition party the Free Democrats in her government, said that to stabilise the euro there could "no longer be any taboos", raising the idea of an orderly insolvency for Greece. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.