BERLIN, Sept 15 Germany must stick to the date of Sept. 29 for parliament to pass a law on new powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a senior lawmaker in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on Thursday.

Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the conservatives, added that it was even more urgent for the EFSF and its permanent successor, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to be ratified if a report of the troika of the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund was delayed.

The German parliament is due to pass the ESM in December. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)