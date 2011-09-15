BERLIN, Sept 15 Germany must stick to the date
of Sept. 29 for parliament to pass a law on new powers for the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a senior lawmaker
in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said on
Thursday.
Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary leader of the
conservatives, added that it was even more urgent for the EFSF
and its permanent successor, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), to be ratified if a report of the troika of the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund was
delayed.
The German parliament is due to pass the ESM in December.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)