BERLIN, Sept 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was confident she would get the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) approved in parliament with a majority vote from her own coalition.

Merkel added that she did not think it would be harder to work with her junior coalition partners in the Free Democrats (FDP)after their rout in Berlin state elections on Sunday -- widely blamed on their increasingly eurosceptic stance.

But she added, when asked about FDP chief Philipp Roesler's comments that talking about a controlled Greek sovereign debt default should no longer be taboo, that "we must weigh our words carefully".

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)