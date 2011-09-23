DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 23 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Friday a Greek default was not an option
for her and the damage of a default would be impossible to
predict.
"A Greek default would bring the risk of an uncontrollable
domino effect," Merkel told a regional conference of her
Christian Democrats (CDU) in Dortmund.
Merkel's comments came as talk of a possible default gained
pace on Friday after Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos
was quoted by two newspapers as saying an orderly default with a
50 percent haircut for bondholders was one of three possible
scenarios.
"It is not an option for me. The damage would be impossible
to predict," Merkel said.
She added Greece had to fulfil its obligations.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi)