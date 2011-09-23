DORTMUND, Germany, Sept 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday a Greek default was not an option for her and the damage of a default would be impossible to predict.

"A Greek default would bring the risk of an uncontrollable domino effect," Merkel told a regional conference of her Christian Democrats (CDU) in Dortmund.

Merkel's comments came as talk of a possible default gained pace on Friday after Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted by two newspapers as saying an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders was one of three possible scenarios.

"It is not an option for me. The damage would be impossible to predict," Merkel said.

She added Greece had to fulfil its obligations.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi)