BERLIN Oct 12 German Transport Minister Peter Ramsauer said on Wednesday he believed that a threatened strike by air traffic controllers could be averted.

Ramsauer said that he believes there is a probability of over 50 percent that a deal can be reached on Wednesday evening to resolve the dispute between the GdF air traffic controllers' union and the air traffic control authority DFS, owned by Germany.

Mediation talks broke down last week.

(Writing By Erik Kirschbaum)