BERLIN Oct 13 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Thursday there are limits to the size of rescue funds for the euro zone because the public and courts would not allow them to grow over a certain size.

He also said in a speech in Berlin that it was necessary to start ensuring that banks can get long-term capital on markets and that at the moment this is close to impossible.

He said creating a more integrated political and economic union in europe cannot be avoided. He said in the long-term there is a need for a united Europe and one political voice that can speak for all of Europe. (Reporting By Alexandra Hudson and Madeline Chambers; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)