BERLIN Oct 13 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive
Josef Ackermann said on Thursday there are limits to the size of
rescue funds for the euro zone because the public and courts
would not allow them to grow over a certain size.
He also said in a speech in Berlin that it was necessary to
start ensuring that banks can get long-term capital on markets
and that at the moment this is close to impossible.
He said creating a more integrated political and economic
union in europe cannot be avoided. He said in the long-term
there is a need for a united Europe and one political voice that
can speak for all of Europe.
(Reporting By Alexandra Hudson and Madeline Chambers; writing
by Erik Kirschbaum)