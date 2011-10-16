BERLIN Oct 16 Banks must be better capitalised to prevent an escalation of the crisis through a collapse of the financial system, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German broadcaster ZDF in an interview on Sunday, adding banks have lost trust in each other.

"We need better regulation and we also need a better capitalisation of banks, which is what we are doing in the short-term. Not everyone will like it, but it is the best way to ensure that we don't have an escalation in the crisis due to a collapse in the banking system," Schaeuble said.

"The cause of the crisis is excessive debt, but we must fight the danger of contagion. We simply have to recognise that banks don't trust each other at the moment, which is why the interbank market doesn't function as it should. The best means to tackle this is better capitalisation." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)