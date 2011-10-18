BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
BERLIN Oct 18 A restructuring of Greek debt is inevitable and Greece must decide on the timing of such an event with banks, said a leading member of Germany's Free Democrats, junior partners in the government coalition, on Tuesday.
"At a certain point Greece is going to need a debt restructuring, a debt write-down," said Rainer Bruederle, the FDP's parliamentary floor leader and a former economy minister.
Greece, as a sovereign state, should decide the timing of the write-down with its creditors, Bruederle added. (Reporting by Markus Wacket)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes