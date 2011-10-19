BERLIN Oct 19 The euro zone rescue fund (EFSF)
will not be raised beyond the 440 billion euros already approved
nor will Germany's participation rise beyond 211 billion euros,
a German Finance Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
Martin Kotthaus, spokesman for Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, told a news conference that there were "productive
and positive" talks taking place across Europe ahead of meetings
this weekend. He said the discussions centre on how euro zone
countries can use the 440 billion European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) most effectively.
"There is no discussion about raising it beyond 440 billion
euros, that's it, finito, basta," he said.
Kotthaus said he expected there would be a solution within
days. He also said that Schaeuble had not spoken about any
concrete figure for a possible leveraging of the EFSF. But he
added Schaeuble may have mentioned a hypothetical figure for
leveraging at a meeting of party leaders in Berlin on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)