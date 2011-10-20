BERLIN Oct 20 A high-profile EU summit will go ahead on Sunday as planned, according to sources in Germany's ruling coaltion, but it will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility(EFSF).

Chancellor Angela Merkel will not address the German parliament before she departs for the Brussels summit, said the sources consulted by Reuters on Thursday.

One German newspaper had reported earlier that the European Union summit, which has been postponed once already, could face further delays. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)