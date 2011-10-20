BERLIN Oct 20 The decision for European leaders to hold a second meeting by next Wednesday after a first summit on Sunday will allow the budgetary committee of the German parliament to consider plans for the euro zone rescue fund, a spokesman for the German government said on Thursday.

The committee has to consider such plans, according to German regulations.

Speaking after the release of a joint communique by France and Germany in which they said they would hold a second meeting, the spokesman said Germany and its European partners had made considerable progress in discussing the euro zone crisis, but not enough to deliver final decisions on Sunday.

Having two stages would also allow the Bundestag to be involved, he said. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewsi)