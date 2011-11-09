BERLIN Nov 9 Italy was offered aid from the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) during the G20
summit at Cannes last week but Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
refused it, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a
budget committee meeting on Wednesday, according to three
participants.
"Schaeuble said that Berlusconi was offered the chance to go
under an EFSF programme in Cannes, but he said no," one of the
meeting participants told Reuters.
The budget committee was holding a closed-door session to
discuss the latest euro zone debt crisis developments and the
EFSF. Italian bond yields on Wednesday shot up to 7.502 percent,
a new high since the euro was introduced in 1999.
