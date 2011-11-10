BERLIN Nov 10 The head of Airbus said Germany's planned purchase of a stake in the aerospace parent EADS was a step in the wrong direction and that there was no need for more state influence in the company.

"We don't need more state shareholders and we don't need more state influence, but rather less," Thomas Enders told newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, in an article preview made available on Thursday.

German state-controlled development bank KfW said earlier on Thursday it would buy a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from Daimler , maintaining a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Veronica Ek)