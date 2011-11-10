GfK says Michael Dell raises stake to 9.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
BERLIN Nov 10 The head of Airbus said Germany's planned purchase of a stake in the aerospace parent EADS was a step in the wrong direction and that there was no need for more state influence in the company.
"We don't need more state shareholders and we don't need more state influence, but rather less," Thomas Enders told newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, in an article preview made available on Thursday.
German state-controlled development bank KfW said earlier on Thursday it would buy a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from Daimler , maintaining a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Veronica Ek)
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
* Inuvo acquires netseer -strengthening its suite of ad-technology with In-Image Advertising
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing