LEIPZIG, Germany Nov 14 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that if Europe wants
a common currency then it must be defended when it comes under
attack.
He also said in a speech to a congress of his Christian
Democrat party in Leipzig that there could be no financing of
states by central banks.
He said Germany appears to be fairly alone in thinking that
the European Central Bank should not be used for unlimited
financing of states.
Schaeuble, who got a standing ovation from party delegates,
also said that Portugal and Ireland are well on their way while
Greece is an exception and still has to make difficult
decisions.
(Reporting By Alexandra Hudson and Brian Rohan; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)