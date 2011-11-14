LEIPZIG, Germany Nov 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that if Europe wants a common currency then it must be defended when it comes under attack.

He also said in a speech to a congress of his Christian Democrat party in Leipzig that there could be no financing of states by central banks.

He said Germany appears to be fairly alone in thinking that the European Central Bank should not be used for unlimited financing of states.

Schaeuble, who got a standing ovation from party delegates, also said that Portugal and Ireland are well on their way while Greece is an exception and still has to make difficult decisions. (Reporting By Alexandra Hudson and Brian Rohan; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)