BERLIN Nov 28 A leveraging of the euro
zone rescue fund by a factor of 4-5 is no longer possible due to
market conditions, the head of the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) told German coalition lawmakers on Monday,
according to a source.
Klaus Regling told government lawmakers the originally
expected leverage factor of 4 to 5 was "no longer reachable
because of the clear deterioration of the market environment," a
coalition source citied him as saying.
The EFSF chief executive met members of Merkel's
centre-right coalition in Berlin before appearing at a hearing
for the parliamentary budgetary committee.
Merkel's budget spokesman in parliament Norbert Barthle told
reporters before the full budget committee hearing the leverage
factor would be up to market analysts to decide.
"But when these instruments come on the market they
certainly won't reach a factor of 5 as was originally wished.
The leverage factor could be 3-4 times if we get an insurance
level of 20-30 percent."
