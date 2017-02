BERLIN Dec 5 Swedish utility Vattenfall :

*Says in statement it is forced to stop plans for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) demo project in Germany's Jaenschwalde

*Company cites an impasse in the German CCS law for the termination of its 1.5 billion euro investment

*Country manager for Germany, Tuomo Hatakka, says sees "insufficient will" in German politics to implement European directive

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Markus Wacket)