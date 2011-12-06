BERLIN Dec 6 Standard and Poor's warning
that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro
zone states is due to mounting systemic risk and the perception
that the crisis is moving ever closer to the heart of Europe,
the ratings agency's Europe, Middle East and Africa ratings head
told German television on Tuesday.
"At the moment we have a situation where the crisis has
broadened from just a crisis of state financing, to a crisis
where the banking system has been systemically weakened, and the
failure to get things under control has increased the chance of
a slowing of the real economy," Moritz Kraemer told broadcaster
ARD.
"The crisis summit at the end of the week is a clear chance
to turn this process around," he added.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)