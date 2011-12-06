BERLIN Dec 6 Standard and Poor's warning that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone states is due to mounting systemic risk and the perception that the crisis is moving ever closer to the heart of Europe, the ratings agency's Europe, Middle East and Africa ratings head told German television on Tuesday.

"At the moment we have a situation where the crisis has broadened from just a crisis of state financing, to a crisis where the banking system has been systemically weakened, and the failure to get things under control has increased the chance of a slowing of the real economy," Moritz Kraemer told broadcaster ARD.

"The crisis summit at the end of the week is a clear chance to turn this process around," he added.

