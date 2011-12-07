BERLIN Dec 7 Differences in the German
government over bank recapitalisation will be swiftly resolved,
the finance ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We can clear up the (remaining) details in the short term,"
spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a government briefing, adding the
issue would probably be taken up at next week's cabinet meeting.
The government is preparing the legal work to reinstate the
Soffin bank rescue fund, an issue that has acquired greater
urgency after a sharp fall in shares of German lender
Commerzbank. The bank announced plans to repurchase
hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital
requirements without asking for more state intervention.
(Writing by Gareth Jones)