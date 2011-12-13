BERLIN Dec 13 Germany's Angela Merkel has rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), sources in her conservative bloc said after a meeting with the chancellor on Tuesday.

The ESM, which will replace the current EFSF bailout fund and should into effect from the middle of next year, will have an effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros. European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Tuesday that a review of whether funding was adequate would be completed in March.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan)