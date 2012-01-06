BERLIN Jan 6 The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Friday:

GERMAN INDUSTRY ORDERS Nov 11 Oct 11 Month-on-month change -4.8 +5.0 Index (base 2005) 109.0 114.5

NOTES - 1) Consensus month-on-month forecast -1.7 percent. Forecast range between -3.0 percent and +2.2 percent in Reuters poll of 22 economists.

2) Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated.

The ministry gave the following details (seasonally adjusted change versus previous month):

Nov 11 Oct 11

Index Pct chnge Index Pct chnge Total domestic orders 107.1 -1.1 108.3 +1.3 Total foreign orders 110.6 -7.8 119.9 +8.1

of which euro zone 103.5 -4.1 107.9 +8.2

non-euro zone 116.3 -10.3 129.7 +8.1 Intermediate goods 111.7 -2.9 115.0 +1.4 Of which: domestic 114.0 -2.5 116.9 +1.7

foreign 109.0 -3.5 112.9 +1.3

of which euro zone 106.4 -1.7 108.2 -1.5

non-euro zone 111.5 -5.1 117.5 +3.8 Capital goods 108.8 -6.5 116.4 +8.1 Of which: domestic 104.6 +0.6 104.0 +1.3

foreign 111.8 -10.6 125.1 +12.4

of which euro zone 99.8 -6.0 106.2 +15.4

non-euro zone 120.5 -13.1 138.7 +10.8 Consumer goods 97.2 -2.0 99.2 +0.7 Of which: domestic 88.5 -3.4 91.6 -1.1

foreign 106.6 -0.8 107.5 +2.6

of which euro zone 117.5 -0.8 118.4 +7.7

non-euro zone 96.3 -0.8 97.1 -2.8

Two-month comparison Nov/Oct 11 with previous two months: Industrial orders +0.2 Domestic orders -0.8 Foreign orders +0.9

of which euro zone -1.1

non-euro zone +2.2 Intermediate goods -2.8 Capital goods +2.0 Consumer goods +0.5

Unadjusted two month comparison Nov/Oct 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial orders -1.4 Domestic orders -0.5 Foreign orders -2.1 Intermediate goods -2.8 Capital goods -0.7 Consumer goods, durables -0.3 (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)