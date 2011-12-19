BERLIN Dec 19 Germany's finance ministry said on Monday it is not very likely the country will pay its full contribution into the permament euro zone bailout fund up front next year, rather than in installments as agreed with European leaders.

"It is not very likely we will pay the full contribution (in 2012)," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference, when asked about Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's comments to a newspaper that the full payment could be made next year.

European leaders agreed last week to accelerate the launch of the European Stability Mechanism by a year to mid-2012 and Schaeuble was quoted by the Rheinische post saying that paying Germany's contribution up front could help "create trust" in the ESM among financial markets.

Of the ESM's effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros and total subscribed capital of 700 billion euros, 80 billion will be paid-in capital from euro zone countries. Leaders agreed earlier this year the paid-in capital will be channelled into the fund over five years in equal installments.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Brian Rohan)