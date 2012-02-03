BERLIN Feb 3 It is not yet certain
whether euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday in
Brussels to agree a financing package for Greece as not all
conditions have been met, such as a deal on voluntary losses by
private creditors, a German finance ministry spokesman said on
Friday.
"So far there is no invitation, nor has (the extraordinary
eurogroup meeting) been announced, nor has there been advance
notice that such a meeting will take place," the spokesman told
a regular news conference.
"A meeting of this kind only makes sense -- if it is to be
about Greece -- if we have all the elements sorted... All of
those elements have not been met, so it's speculative to talk
about such a meeting."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)