UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 6 The European Union's Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia plans to open a probe into discounts that allow some German industries to pay a reduced levy to fund renewable energy sources, a leading German Social Democrat said on Wednesday.
Hannelore Kraft, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, said companies would need to make immediate allowances if such a probe were opened and the situation could become "precarious" for some.
Kraft, together with German Environment Minister Peter Altmaier, will meet Almunia this week to discuss his plan. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources