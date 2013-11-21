BERLIN Nov 21 A new German coalition government
of conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) would aim to improve
support for offshore wind parks, Peter Altmaier, a senior
conservative politician who is in talks on environment and
energy policies said on Thursday.
He said a degression model, under which wind farm operators
can obtain financial help faster in the early years of a park's
development, would be extended until 2019.
Such a move would give much-needed momentum to the process
of getting wind parks up and running.
SPD negotiator Stephan Weil added that investments of 12
billion euros would be freed up.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers)