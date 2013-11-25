ATHENS Nov 25 Greece and its international
lenders are narrowing their differences over the country's 2014
budget, Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on
Monday.
Athens and its lenders are still at odds over whether
debt-laden Greece will miss its fiscal targets for 2014. The
lenders' representatives were estimating earlier this month
that, on current fiscal policies, Athens would miss its 2014
budget targets by about 2 billion euros.
But Stournaras said on Monday that ongoing negotiations and
new tax revenue data have reduced that shortfall to about 1
billion euros ($1.35 billion).
"We are looking for 1 billion euros," he said in an
interview on private television station Mega. "They (the
lenders) have come down from 3 (billion) and I went up from 500
(million)," he added.