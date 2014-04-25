BERLIN, April 25 Germany's defence ministry said on Friday it was unable to contact a German-led group of international military observers on a mission in the rebel-held city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine.

The group, on a mission overseen by the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), is made up of three German soldiers, a German translator, and military observers from Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Denmark, a ministry spokesman said.

"At the moment we cannot contact them. The reason why is unclear," he said, adding it could be down to poor telephone coverage or reception.

