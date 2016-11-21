UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Suedzucker
* Says intends bond placement
* Says to issue a senior fixed rate bond with mid term maturity in the amount of 250 million euros ($265.78 million)
* Says proceeds are used for general business purposes, including the partial refinancing of the bond due in march 2018 in the amount of eur 400 million and the financing of affiliated companies Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources