BRUSSELS, Sept 21 The European Union could impose a tax on trading bonds and shares as soon 2014 under proposals being made by the bloc's executive, according to an internal document obtained by Reuters.

The tax could be imposed on bonds and shares although trading in currencies is set to be exempt, according to the document, written by EU officials as the first draft of a law that now needs the blessing of countries to enter into force.

The document said that the levy will be paid by financial institutions, such as banks, in the EU.

