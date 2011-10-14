BRUSSELS Oct 14 Investors who want to buy newly
issued government bonds from euro zone members may get a
guarantee from the EFSF rescue fund that would cover some
potential losses, an EU source said on Friday.
The move, which would encourage investors to buy the debt of
countries otherwise deemed too risky, by offering them a form of
insurance against losses, would increase the effective firepower
of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Some investors believe the 440 billion euro fund is too
small to cope should a big country, such as Spain, and the
region's banks all need help at once.
"Instead of buying 100 percent (of the government bond), the
EFSF might guarantee, for example, 20 percent of the issued debt
amount to private investors," said the source.
The scheme could win back confidence in the debt of weak
countries, including in bonds already issued and which are often
trading at a steep discount because of concerns about possible
default.
"By removing concerns when issuing new bonds you can remove
concerns about the existing ones," the source said.
The proposal is one of a menu of options to bolster the EFSF
and it will be up to countries in the euro zone to decide
whether to go ahead with it.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by John O'Donnell;
editing by Rex Merrifield)