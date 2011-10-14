BRUSSELS Oct 14 Investors who want to buy newly issued government bonds from euro zone members may get a guarantee from the EFSF rescue fund that would cover some potential losses, an EU source said on Friday.

The move, which would encourage investors to buy the debt of countries otherwise deemed too risky, by offering them a form of insurance against losses, would increase the effective firepower of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Some investors believe the 440 billion euro fund is too small to cope should a big country, such as Spain, and the region's banks all need help at once.

"Instead of buying 100 percent (of the government bond), the EFSF might guarantee, for example, 20 percent of the issued debt amount to private investors," said the source.

The scheme could win back confidence in the debt of weak countries, including in bonds already issued and which are often trading at a steep discount because of concerns about possible default.

"By removing concerns when issuing new bonds you can remove concerns about the existing ones," the source said.

The proposal is one of a menu of options to bolster the EFSF and it will be up to countries in the euro zone to decide whether to go ahead with it. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)