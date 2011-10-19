BRUSSELS Oct 19 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday he expects strong
agreement at a weekend summit of European leaders for guarantees
to members of the euro single currency zone.
"In the summit on Sunday, obviously we expect a response, a
strong response, to provide guarantees to all the countries in
the euro zone, including Spain," Barroso told a news briefing,
when asked if he thought euro zone leaders might take any
decision about assistance from the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) for Spain.
"And obviously I can't pre-empt specific decisions taken
concerning Spain, and this would have to be considered together
with the Spanish authorities anyway. But boosting the European
stability fund is precisely so that if necessary we can respond
to the situations in countries which are not currently covered
by a programme," he said.
"In the euro zone we've got Greece, Ireland and Portugal
covered by a programme. There are other countries which might
benefit from the European stability fund if necessary, but we
can't right now pre-empt any decisions taken on Sunday."
Barroso did not comment directly on a decision by Moody's
rating agency to downgrade Spain's credit rating.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Rex Merrifield)