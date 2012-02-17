* Q4 revenue 451.6 mln euros vs Reuters poll forecast 451 mln euros

* Q4 EBITDA 323 mln euros vs Reuters poll forecast 333 mln euros

* Sees 2012 recurring revenue growth 2 pct, EBITDA growth 1 pct

* Sees 2012-2014 growth of 4.5 pct for revenue, 4 pct for EBITDA

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 Satellite operator SES forecast revenue and earnings growth would slow this year due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said on Friday that recurring revenues would grow by about 2 percent in 2012 and core profit (EBITDA) by 1 percent.

Recurring revenues grew by 2.8 percent and core profit by 3.1 percent last year.

The slowing growth was partly due to the launch earlier this week of satellite SES-4. It had originally been slated for October. Circuit failures on two other satellites would also have an impact.

SES would also cease to receive revenue, which totalled 150 million euros in 2011, from analogue broadcasting to Germany given the planned switch-off of analogue satellite TV there in April.

Excluding this analogue switch-off impact, underlying revenue and EBITDA would grow by around 9 percent, SES said.

SES also forecast a compound annual growth rate of revenue of 4.5 percent and of core profit of 4.0 percent for the period 2012-2014. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)