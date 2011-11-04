CANNES, France Nov 4 Italy is asking the International Monetary Fund to monitor implementation of its reform commitments, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday.

"Italy has decided on its own, on its own initiative, to ask the IMF to monitor implementation of Italy's commitments. I see this as evidence of how important Italy's reform process is for the country and for the euro zone as a whole," Barroso told a news conference at the G20 summit in France.

He said the European Union's executive Commission would also assess the situation in Italy

"Indeed the European Commission will go ahead with detailed assessment and monitoring of the Italian situation. Next week we will already go to Italy to make this kind of assessment."

Italy has been under fierce pressure from financial markets and European peers over economic reforms, particularly with long delayed reforms of pensions, labour markets and privatisation.

Barroso also said Greece should decide its own future.

"We remain fully committed to support Greece as a member of our European family and we stand by the decisions we took last week to respect Greek democracy and Greece's right to decide on its own future," he said.

"We want Greece to remain in the euro, at the same time Greece must decide whether it is ready to take the commitments that come with euro membership." (Via Brussels newsroom)