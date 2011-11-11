BRUSSELS Nov 11 Slovenia should be able
to tackle the challenge of rising borrowing costs without
resorting to an international bailout, the European Commission
said on Friday.
"No, we are not worried. We consider that the Slovenian
economy and Slovenian authorities will be able to face the
current challenges," a Commission spokesman said.
Since September, all major credit rating agencies have cut
Slovenia's rating by one notch due to deteriorating conditions
in its banking system and a lack of budget reforms.
Consequently, the country's 5-year credit default swaps have
risen 78 percent in the past three months to reach 325 basis
points on Wednesday, according to Markit data.
Slovenia now has ratings of Aa3 from Moody's and AA- from
Fitch and S&P, and the yield on its 10-year sovereign bonds are
above 7 percent.
Its export-oriented economy was badly hit by the global
crisis and shrank by 8 percent in 2009.
It returned to growth of 1.4 percent in 2010, but the Chamber
of Commerce and Industry said last month this year's growth will
slow down to about 1 percent, burdened by low investment and a
dwindling construction sector.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)