BRUSSELS Nov 11 Slovenia should be able to tackle the challenge of rising borrowing costs without resorting to an international bailout, the European Commission said on Friday.

"No, we are not worried. We consider that the Slovenian economy and Slovenian authorities will be able to face the current challenges," a Commission spokesman said.

Since September, all major credit rating agencies have cut Slovenia's rating by one notch due to deteriorating conditions in its banking system and a lack of budget reforms.

Consequently, the country's 5-year credit default swaps have risen 78 percent in the past three months to reach 325 basis points on Wednesday, according to Markit data.

Slovenia now has ratings of Aa3 from Moody's and AA- from Fitch and S&P, and the yield on its 10-year sovereign bonds are above 7 percent.

Its export-oriented economy was badly hit by the global crisis and shrank by 8 percent in 2009.

It returned to growth of 1.4 percent in 2010, but the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said last month this year's growth will slow down to about 1 percent, burdened by low investment and a dwindling construction sector. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)