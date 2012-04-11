BRUSSELS, April 11 The European Commission stands by its view that Spain will not need euro zone financial help to recapitalise its banking sector, a Commission spokesman told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

Asked if the European Union executive arm still believed that Madrid can cope without tapping the euro zone bailout fund for loans to recapitalise its financial sector, hit by a sharp drop in real estate prices, Olivier Bailly said:

"Yes."

He also said that the Commission would only be able to get a full view of Spain's efforts to consolidate its public finances once Madrid provided information not only on its central government budget for 2012, but also on the spending plans of its 17 autonomous regions.

"What we expect now from the Spanish authorities is to provide us with the full pictures of the plan," Bailly said.

"As I said yesterday, the figures we received from Madrid just covered the efforts made by the central government. The obligation that Spain has vis-a-vis the other members and the Commission is to meet the 5.3 percent deficit for the whole budget of Spain," he said.

"There is a difference between the central government budget and the budget of the state of Spain. Until we have the relevant information on the other elements that constitute the budget of Spain we cannot provide a full assessment and therefore make recommendations to the Spanish authorities."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Charlie Dunmore)

