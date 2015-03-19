BRUSSELS, March 19 The separate meeting of the
leaders of Greece, Germany, France and European institutions on
the sidelines of the EU summit on Thursday on Greek financing
will not be decisive and is designed to avoid a heated debate at
the summit, the summit chairman said.
Donald Tusk said ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the 28
European Union countries that no one wanted the nearly bankrupt
Greece to leave the single currency area -- a possibility called
a Grexit -- even if it were to happen by accident -- dubbed a
Grexident.
"Nobody wants a so-called Grexit. And everybody wants to
avoid a so-called Grexident," Tusk told a news conference.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to meet Germany's
Angela Merkel, France's Francois Hollande, as well as European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, Tusk and the chairman of euro
zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Thursday night.
The idea is to discuss the way forward for Greece which is
running out of money but is unwilling to implement agreed
reforms that would unblock further euro zone lending and pull it
back from the verge of bankruptcy and a possible euro exit.
"This informal meeting will not be a decisive meeting,
because we have a formal format to take decisions," Tusk said,
referring to euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup.
"This is something like consultations. (They are) needed
because we try to avoid confrontational political discussions
and my intuition is that today at the level of the European
Council the discussion could be a little bit too hot," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)