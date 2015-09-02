Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 Indra Sistemas Sa
* Says wins 11 million euro ($12.4 million) contract to modernise Bouira tunnel in Algeria. Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order