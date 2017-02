BANGKOK Aug 19 Thailand's Banpu Pcl :

* Expects 2011 revenue to reach 100 billion baht ($3.3 billion) due to higher coal prices, Chief Financial officer Somruedee Chaimongkol said

* Says more than 90 percent of sales are in forward contracts at high selling prices

* The company had previously expected sales of more than 90 billion baht this year, up 40 percent from last year($1 = 29.87 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)