July 20 Thanachart Capital Pcl

* Net profit 1.39 billion baht ($40.38 million)for April-June quarter vs 1.23 billion baht a year earlier

* Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast net profit of 1.4 billion baht for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.4200 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)