BANGKOK Dec 22 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* The country's biggest mobile phone operator aims to maintain leading position in mobile market, Chief Executive Somchai Lertsuttiwong said in a statement.

* Says has agreed with state-run TOT to add more spectrum.

* Says has options to preserve financial flexibility for other future investment.

* Says will allow customers to swap old handsets with new low cost smartphones

* Says will aggressively move 2G customers to 3G and 4G networks